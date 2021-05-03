ADVERTISEMENT

BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

The Chairman of the Southern Senators’ Forum, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government to strengthen the economy for the new minimum wage to be meaningful to Nigerian workers

He said the situation has rubbished the dividends inherent in the implementation of the 30,000 new minimum wage.

The Senator representing Ekiti Central who stated this in a statement made available to journalists commemorating the 2021 edition of the Workers’ Day lamented the current hyper – inflation blowing across the country, saying it has affected every sector of the economy.

The All Progressives Congress Chieftain saluted the Nigerian workers for being steadfast in their patriotism to the nation, describing them as the engine room of the socio- economic and political sphere, occupying the middle class that works for the survival of the economy.

Bamidele urged them to continually hopeful in the Nigerian project and make adequate contributions towards salvaging the country from the parlous state it finds itself economically and security-wise.

The federal lawmaker also condemned the spate of kidnapping of some Nigerian workers in many states of the federation while serving their fatherland, saying the woes are capable of dampening the workers’ morale.