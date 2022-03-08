Damilola Titilayo Ayanwola, elder sister of the murdered lady on Lagos BRT, Bamise Ayanwola, has called out Lagos State government and the State Police Command to fish out the killers of her kid sister.

Bamise’s sister who spoke in company of other family members and their lead counsel, Barrister Ayo Ademiluyi, at a press conference on Tuesday, lamented that the death of Bamise who is the last child of the family was traumatic to her and their aged parents because of the nature of her gruesome murder and alleged complicity of the driver of a Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL), Nice Andrew Omininikoron, in the matter.

Speaking on how the family got to know of Bamise’s death, Damilola said efforts to locate the whereabouts of Bamise met a brick wall initially as the police station they reported the case did not act swiftly.

“My mind is heavy because it took a long time, weeks for the Police to locate the driver that conveyed Bamise. All the efforts we made at the police station and at the BRT Bus office was abortive as they did not believe us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My sister’s death is very painful because she is such a lovely and caring person who worked to earn a living and cared for our parents. I am demanding for justine for Bamise because if the BRT Bus which is a government bus can carry out this murder, then we are not all safe in Lagos because it could happen to anybody.

“I want Goveror Sanwo-Olu and the Commissioner of Police to fish out the killers of my sister because she must not die in vain,” Damilola said amid tears.

The lead counsel to the family, Barrister Ayo Ademiluyi, said that the murder of Bamise called for justice because of the way the Police have handled the matter.

He noted that the family would take legal action against the LBSL and the State Government if their demands were not met.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family is set to stage a protest at the Government House, Alausa this Tuesday even as it was gathered that the Lagos State government has moved to visit the family of the deceased.

Recall that the 22-year-old Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola, who was last seen inside a Lagos Bus Rapid Transit vehicle on Saturday, February 26 was found dead on Monday, March 7, 2022 and the Police subsequently arrested the driver, Nice Andrew Omininikoron, on the same day.

Ayanwola got missing while returning to Otta from Ajah when she boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7p.m. at Chevron Bus Stop.