One of the alleged victims of the Lagos State Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Andrew Nice Ominnikoron, who allegedly raped and murder his passenger, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, yesterday, narrated to the state high court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square Lagos how she was raped by the defendant.

The victim, Nneka Maryjane Odezulu, who testified in the ongoing trial of Ominnikoron over the alleged offences, told the trial judge, Justice Sherifat Sonaike, that the defendant overpowered, assaulted and raped her on November 25, 2021.

The state had arraigned the defendant before the court on a four-count charge of conspiracy, murder and two counts of rape.

The prosecutor informed the court that the defendant on November 25, 2021, allegedly raped a 29-year-old Ozezulu in Lagos at about 7 pm, at Lekki- Ajah Conservation centre Lekki Ajah expressway Lagos.

The state had also claimed that Ominnikoron conspired with others now at large and forcefully had sexual intercourse with 22-year-old Ayanwole, a fashion designer without her consent and murdered her on February 25, 2022, at about 8 pm, at Lekki – Ajah Conservation expressway and Cater bridge.

The prosecutor insisted that the offences are contrary to and punishable under Sections 411,223,260 and 165 of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Odezulu, who is the first prosecution witness in the matter, narrated to the court in tears how the pathetic experience changed her life.

While being led in evidence by the Lagos State, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN, the witness said that before the defendant raped her, he slapped her and held her neck and she couldn’t breathe again and he tried to strangle her and then tore her clothes.

Odezulu, a sales representative and a mother testified that on November 25, 2021, after she closed her place of work, around 8 pm, she stood at Alesh Hotel Bus Stop where she saw the BRT bus parked.

The witness said that she approached the driver (the defendant) and asked him if he was going to get to her bus stop, Jakande, and he said yes so, she asked how much was the fare and he said N100, so she boarded the bus and sat at the back.

The witness stated that about three to four seconds later a man approached the defendant and asked him if he was going to Oshodi and he said yes then they started arguing about the price but later didn’t enter the bus.

She stated, “When I entered the BRT, the lights were on, but on getting to Lekki Conservation area, Lekki-Ajah expressway, he stopped the motor and brought out one medicine, he took the medicine with one bottle water, so I did not bother to myself because I thought it was a medication.

“After that, he asked me to come to the front seat and why am I sitting in the back seat, then I stood up and went to sit at the front. Then he started asking me questions about my name, how old I am, and who I live with, in the process of asking me questions, he brought out his phone and talked about two transactions.

“When he concluded his call and we continued our discussion, he said let’s go and park somewhere and discuss. I said sir, I am coming back from work and I am tired and I need to go and pick up my daughter from after school care. That was when I noticed that his manhood was up.

“Then I brought out my big phone, I wanted to call somebody and record what was happening, he was like,” What am I doing, who do I want to call with my phone, he got up from the driver’s seat and collected my phone from me.

“He held on to a small knife and dragged me to the back and said I should pull off my clothes, I was like why will I pull off my clothes, do I know you before?

“We started dragging and he said I should remove everything because I was not a baby. He slapped me and held my neck and wanted to strangle me, I couldn’t breathe again, then his face changed and he said that if he kills me now, nothing will happen and nobody will know where I am that I should respect myself.

“He pushed me down at the back seat, I held the seats and was begging him, he held the knife, tore my clothes and raped me from the back.

“After that, I told him to stop me and that I want to come down, he said I told him that I was going to Jakande and that he will drop me at my bus stop. On getting to my bus stop, I asked him to please give me my phone and open the door for me, then he started apologising that he was sorry for everything that happened.

“He said I should give him my account number, I told him, I don’t need his money, he said that I am being stubborn, that I don’t want to give him my account, a number so I gave him my account number and he sent N3000 and said I should use it to buy pain killers.

“He asked me to give him my phone number, I gave it to him before he gave me back my phone and then opened the BRT door. Then I used my big phone to record the plate number from the back.

“A few hours later he called me and said he was sorry, and asked me if I had gotten home, had I picked my daughter up after school, I did not answer any of his questions then I ended the call. He called me back the next day and subsequently but I did not pick up his calls.

“After the incident, whenever I’m coming back from work and see any BRT Bus, I used to look inside to see if it was him. I have seen him like four times, at that Chevron Tollgate, when he passed”, she claimed.

When asked if she reported the rape case at the police station, she said no that she has had a bad experience with the police, at Jakande and that if she had reported they would have insulted her.

The witness showed the court the stripped dress, she wore on the day she was raped, by the defendant, it was tendered before the court and the court admitted it in evidence as exhibit 1.

The judge has adjourned the case to May 10 for the continuation of the trial.