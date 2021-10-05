The effect of the ban on Okada in Kaduna has seen many residents stranded at bus stops while commercial bus operators have cashed in on the situation.

In many areas around the state, commercial bus drivers now charges over 200 per cent more than the normal fare.

Despite the hike in price, residents who can afford the new fare are still stranded, as buses available cannot meet the number of passengers.

Security operatives were also on ground arresting Keke NAPEP operators from 7pm.

It would be recalled that the Kaduna State government on 29th September, 2021 shut down telecommunications services and banned the use of Okada for commercial and personal use in the state.

In an interaction with LEADERSHIP, some commuters Mr Abubakar Muhammed and Solomon Nnabuike urged the state government to lift the ban on okada and telecommunications in order to reduce the pains of the Kaduna residents.

The state government also said that tricycles (keke) would be allowed from 6am to 7pm.

Persons with disability have appealed to the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-rufai to allow them make use of their personal motorcycle for easy movement.

Speaking on behalf of persons with disability, Muhammad Salahuddeen Nuhu who resides in Kakuri said, “I’m personally staying in Kakuri Makera Kaduna. As a paralytic person, I cannot move without the use of a motorcycle. It is the only means of me going around to pursue my day-to-day activities. Now, how do I begin again while I don’t have any other means?” he lamented.

“To this end, as a Kaduna State indigene, I’m vehemently not supporting the ban on motorcycle rides, at least in the Kaduna metropolis.

“Kaduna State government should immediately permit riding on motorcycles within Kaduna town and other localities under incessant bandits raids.

“However, if the state authority ceases to adhere to this call, I don’t have any alternative but to orchestrate a one-person protest asking the government to provide vehicles for me and others in similar difficulties to go about our various legal businesses,” he said.