Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has urged herders affected by the ban on open grazing in the south to return to the state.

Ganduje who spoke while receiving the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, during the traditional Hawan Nassarawa at the Government House, yesterday, expressed worry over the ban on open grazing by the 17 Southern governors.

He said, “It is true that the old style of cattle movement from one place to another bred poverty and is no longer tenable considering the way and manner Fulani herders are being subjected to untold hardship in the Southern part of the country,

“Fulanis are denigrated and frustrated and this is not acceptable and this should change because they are equally Nigerians who have rights of living anywhere in Nigeria”.

Corruption Is Killing Nigeria – Ganduje

Ganduje called on the affected herders to return to Kano, saying there is now a modern grazing of animals going on at Dansoshiya Forest in the state.

Ganduje, who noted that Kano had always given huge hospitality to non-Indigenes, said Fulanis should be allowed to enjoy similar gestures across Nigeria.

“I recall how late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, protected non indigenes during the Civil War and for those who fled Kano living behind their properties, everything was duly protected by the Emir and rents money realized was given to them as they returned back,” the governor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the security challenges, Governor Ganduje said it should not be left in the hands of President Muhammadu Buhari alone because it is everybody’s responsibility for everybody and all hands must be on deck to ensure it.

Ganduje commended Emir, Ado Bayero, for moving around Nigeria to solidify relationship between him and other traditional leaders, saying that act alone has excited President Buhari who openly disclosed that the Emir inherited his father’s roles of a national leader.