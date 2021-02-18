By IGHO OYOYO

The newly established Yahaya Bello Support Organisation, Bello Ambassadors Network (BAN) has said it is set to hold the formal inauguration of her national and state structures.

BAN is a group of Nigerians committed to the Yahaya Bello 2023 Presidential Ambition, and the inauguration has been scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

The organisation which officially released her website on Tuesday, was discovered to have continued to gain both national and global recognition.

In a statement issued by BAN, an approximately 86,984 Nigerians have so far registered via the website and become Ambassadors of the BAN movement.

The national coordinator, Anthony Edogbo, had said that BAN targets a minimum of 5million registered and devoted Ambassadors by December, 2021.

According to BAN, the major aims of the organisation is to build a good communication system between Governor Yahaya Bello and the masses, as well as provide support/information to state entities for the campaign process.

BAN said it is also out to mobilise Nigerians from different states to support the Bello Presidential Team ahead of 2023.

Another very important objective of the organisation is to create exploratory/outreach plan to Nigerians and taking the programmes and campaigns doorsteps of every Nigerian.