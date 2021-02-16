By IGHO OYOYO

A network organisation under the auspices of Bello Ambassadors Network (BAN) said it is targeting not less than five million Nigerians to become BAN Ambassadors as it officially released her website on Tuesday.

In a statement by the National Coordinator of the movement, Mr. Anthony Edogbo, the organisation is a network of young Nigerians from across the six (6) geopolitical zones and thirty-six (36) states of the Federation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, BAN is non-governmental Organisation with a common agenda of emulating the leadership and charitable character of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Anthony stated that the movement is borne out of the urgent need to support the giant strides of Governor Yahaya Bello and promote quality leadership.

“As the youngest Governor in Nigeria, Yahaya Bello has over the years built a cabinet of young Nigerians irrespective of tribe, gender and religion.

Hon. Anthony mentioned that the giant strides of Governor Yahaya Bello in the areas of Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Security and Infrastructure are laudable and deserve national recognition.

“In him, we have seen courage, intelligence and love for every Nigerian. We strongly believe that a new Nigeria is possible”, he mentioned.

He stated that BAN is for every gender, tribe and religion.