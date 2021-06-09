The minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that the microblogging site, Twitter, has sought high-level discussion with the Federal Government of Nigeria over last Friday’s ban of its operations in the country.

Speaking with journalists after Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Mohammed confirmed that Twitter had reached out to the government to resolve the issue.

The Minister, however, said he got the message on Wednesday morning.

Responding to questions about the effectiveness of the ban, the Minister of Information noted that it was effective and that Twitter has lost revenue.

He said the platform was suspended because it provided an avenue for people threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria.

He also accused the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, of helping to fund the #EndSARS protest which rocked parts of the country in October, 2020 and allowing the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to use the platform to call for the killing of security men.

He accused Twitter of failing to take down Kanu’s tweets despite repeated requests to do so.

Mohammed insisted that Twitter and other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram must be registered in Nigeria, as one of the conditions for their continued operation in the country.