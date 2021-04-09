ADVERTISEMENT

BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

Katsina State police command yesterday announced that four suspected bandits in the state unconditionally denounced banditry and surrendered 23 AK-47 rifles, two General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG) and 109 ammunition.

They also handed one assault AK 49 rifle, ninety-four 7.62mrn live ammunition of AK-47 rifle and 45 rustled cows over to the state police command and other security agencies.

Addressing journalists the state commissioner of police, Sanusi Buba said what happened was in line with federal government’s directive to all security agencies to clamp down on all marauding bandits in the forest, until they are either arrested, neutralized or surrender.

He said: “ In its resolute and unrelenting determination aimed at ending banditry and other heinous crimes, wishes to inform the public and indeed the good people of the state, that four (4) leaders of bandits, namely: Sale Turwa, Mani Turwa, Ado Sari and Sani Mai-Daji decided unconditionally on their own to come out from their hideouts in the forest, denounced banditry and surrendered arms and ammunition.

“It became absolutely imperative at this juncture, to warn other recalcitrant bandits who refuse to surrender, that nobody has monopoly of violence and that government is mightier than any person or group of persons.”