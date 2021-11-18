In Sokoto and such other north-western states as Kebbi, Zamfara and Katsina, bandits are clearly in stiff competition with the political leaders, traditional rulers and even religious scholars for the control of the communities, settlements and the minds of individuals. The most notorious of them like Bello Turji in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State and Ali Kachalla in Dansadau town of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State have already arrogated to themselves the power to depose and enthrone community leaders, impose taxes on the people, organise religious events and reverse orders of the existing authorities, which means that they have fully assumed the positions of elected leaders, prominent monarchs and the revered scholars.

Evidently, a lot of the critical strata of the society in that part of the north have either consciously or sub-consciously recognised them as the new rulers of the land. Both the fear of the bandits and the dissatisfaction over the readiness of the government to provide adequate protection have made the people in those areas to be so submissive.

In all those territories, the basic components of democracy, aristocracy and theocracy as the familiar systems have been substantially substituted with what can be conveniently termed as banditocracy, which is the rule of bandits over the people. The activities of the bandits which started as an indulgence in criminalities by some elements whose motives were initially both unclear and undefined, have now appeared to be a coordinated effort towards the take-over of territories and the subsequent establishment of a rule under which the people will become victims of perpetual fear and clear subjugation.

Banditry to which, on the one hand, an unquantifiable number of human lives, wealth and influence are consistently lost and from which, on the other hand, a lot of affluence and strength are generated is already an enterprise that continuously records a boom. The rate of killings of the people and destruction of properties by the bandits and the corresponding rate at which such violent criminals are growing in number and becoming richer and therefore stronger are testimonies to the fact that, contrary to certain claims by the government, banditry is actually becoming a dominant reality in a lot of the northern states.

The bold acknowledgement of the enormity or even superiority of the power of the bandits as evident in the adoption of such measures as reconciliation or negotiation with them as well as the setbacks to which the military actions are regularly subjected are really a further negation of the claim that the criminals are being decimated. This means that the recent take-over of some communities in particularly Sokoto State is a confirmation of the suspicion that the bandits are some kind of conquerors who are much interested in the control of power.

The varying reactions of the various segments of leadership at state and federal levels to the latest actions of the bandits are not yet adequately indicative of what will happen next. Will the bandits merely retain and strengthen their control of the conquered areas? Will they capture more places? Will or, more appropriately, can the military forces take back those places from the bandits?

While a lot of possibilities are being foreseen and analysed, more fears over the implications of the take-over of the territories and the other related actions of the bandits for the security and development of those states are similarly being expressed. Some additional reports contain abundant revelations about the mode of operations, programmes of action and the perceived objective of the bandits, all of which are severely inimical to the affected states and, by extension, the country.

In fact, the specific revelations about the existence of the various categories of the bandits and their several nefarious activities have fully exposed the weakness of the security apparatuses of the government and the vulnerability of the communities. The large quantity of the arms they have so far been able to acquire for their operations as well as the numerous facilities they have equally put in place for their comport are clear indication of their resolve to continuously inflict pains on the people.

Banditry or banditocracy is now an expanded business in which a lot of investment is made and from which huge dividends are generated. In addition to the real bandits who unleash terror on the innocent citizens, there are the banditocrats who, through one kind of participation or another, sustain the system and derive some benefits from it.

The allegations, a lot of which are not unfounded, that many of the security agents are more providers of intelligence and cover for the criminals than fighters of the crime as well as the belief that some profiteers within the communities are suppliers of arms and essentials commodities on which the bandits rely for survival are already a basis of the conclusion that what prevails is not just a banditry as a criminal act but a banditocracy as an emerging system that seeks to cripple all aspects of human existence.

As inadequate and therefore disturbing as most of the reactions of the authorities to the escalation of violence in various parts of the north and the country have been, there is still some hope that the government will modify its approach to the problem. It is somehow expected that President Muhammadu Buhari will, much sooner than later, go beyond mere condemnation and give practical expression to his commitment to the protection of the lives of the citizens.

Although it is still part of the usual style, his reaction to the recent massacre, by bandits, of fifteen persons in Illela and Gorinyo local government areas of Sokoto State as contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant, Garba Shehu, might have elicited some feeling of relief in the minds of the people. By assuring that “this needless and mindless violence against innocent people can not go unpunished” and even further revealing that the armed forces have already started “deploying advanced technology to enhance surveillance and related operations to locate and crush these criminals and enemies of our common humanity” the President has sought to raise the hope of the populace for the reversal of this ugly trend.

What, apart from usual condemnation of terrorism and expression of commitment to deal with the perpetrators by the government, has sustained the hope of Nigerians for the elimination of violent criminals is the justifiable recognition of the fact it is the absence of will and not the lack of capacity that makes the situation to persist. What is therefore desperately required now is the co-ordination of the roles of the various participants in the fight against terrorism so that the continuous assault, by violent criminals, on innocent citizens can be brought to an end.