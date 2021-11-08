Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu, has dethroned four village heads in Toro local government area of the state over their alleged complacency in abetting criminal elements in their respective domains.

The emir in a statement signed by the secretary to the emirate, Malam Shehu Muhammad, gave the affected chiefdoms as Buruku, Turkunyan Biru, Gamawa and Zomo all in Toro local government of the state.

He said the decision was taken at the council level of the emirate after the traditional rulers were accused of hosting unknown strangers suspected to be criminals in their domains.

The statement said the dethroned rulers hosted criminal elements without drawing the attention of their superior officers or security agents.

Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu said that the affected traditional leaders were also culpable for destroying forest resources at Lame Bura Game Reserve, an act that posed threat to the security of the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement directed the district head of Lame, Alhaji Aliyu Yakubu Lame and the village head of Tama to immediately replace the affected persons with deserving ones and forward their names to the emirate council for necessary action.