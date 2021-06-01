The recent sack of the District Head of Kankara in Katsina State, Alhaji Yusuf Lawal, by the Katsina Emirate Council might have given further credence to existing concerns that some highly placed persons, including traditional rulers, were in cahoots with criminals to terrorise the polity. We recall that the Katsina Emirate council resolved to dismiss Lawal for alleged complicity in the banditry and other forms of criminality that has permeated the Kankara area of the state.

Before the sack, the Emirate council suspended the district head following complaints from residents and a security report indicting him. His subsequent sack was sequel to the findings of a committee set up by the Council to investigate him.

The committee reportedly found Mr Lawal guilty of aiding and abetting the activities of bandits and kidnappers operating in the Kankara axis. Based on that finding, it was recommended that he be removed from his position as district head.

Kankara is the location of a boys’ secondary school where bandits kidnapped about 300 students in December 2020. Prior to the abduction of the students, the area had been a den of bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers who, on a sustained basis, have been making life miserable for residents.

The effrontery of the bandits raised suspicions that the criminals had a godfather powerful enough to give them the cover they badly needed to ply their infamous trade. It was later discovered that the royal father might be the one conniving with the terrorists.

Before this time, the police in Katsina State had arrested a former chairman of Jibiya Local Government, Haruna Musa Mota, for allegedly colluding with bandits.

Like Kankara, Jibiya had remained the hotspot for criminality as bandits inflict pains on residents. Already, as a result of the harassment and attacks by these agents of doom, some residents of the area were forced to relocate to neighbouring Niger Republic.

In the opinion of this newspaper, it is disconcerting to note that the allegation that traditional rulers were aiding bandits in states of Katsina and Zamfara is turning out to be true. In these states, banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling had led to the displacement of several communities.

In October 2019, a committee set up by the Zamfara State governor to proffer solutions to the issue had said that some traditional rulers were colluding with the criminals, and recommended that the governor do the needful by dethroning anyone caught in the act.

In the same year, the Zamfara State government suspended Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim and the District Head of Kanoma, Alhaji Ahmed Lawal over alleged involvement with bandits following series of complaints from communities regarding the traditional rulers’ alleged dealings with them.

In a report published May 2020, International Crisis Group (ICG), an independent group working to shape policies that will build a peaceful world, said that violence in the North West has killed over 8,000 people since 2011, and displaced over 200,000, some into neighbouring Niger. The zone, with Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna being the worst hit, have experienced organised crime, including cattle rustling, kidnapping for ransom and raids on communities.

The group said, “Over the last decade, more than 8,000 people have been killed – mainly in Zamfara state – with over 200,000 internally displaced and about 60,000 fleeing into Niger Republic.

Violence and crimes in these areas have decimated livestock and crops, further aggravating the burden of poverty since most residents are subsistence farmers who rely solely on crop production and animal husbandry.

The raging incidence of banditry and other crimes which seem to have defied all known solutions in spite of concerted efforts by security agents, are made worse by outright connivance of some residents who delight in acting as informants to the criminals.

As nauseating as it sounds, there are reports that residents of areas ravaged by Boko Haram terrorists provide information about the movement of security personnel to the terrorists. Indeed, these are the real enemies of the people. Nigerians of good will must do all that is required to identify these sets of people and report them to security operatives for prosecution.

While lauding the Katsina Emirate Council for being prompt in sacking the Kankara District Head who has clearly betrayed the trust reposed on him, we believe most strongly that beyond the sack, he must face the law to either exculpate himself or pay the price for his perfidy.

In our considered opinion, there is a compelling need for an amendment to some aspects of extant laws with provisions made for punishing highly placed persons who abuse their positions or betray the confidence reposed in them by colluding with criminals. But if there is a similar law already, it should be implemented immediately.