BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has enjoined officers of the Nigerian Air Force not to see other Security Services in the Country as their rivals, saying, henceforth the Nigeria Armed Forces are working as one to fight Insecurity in the Country.

Air Marshal Amao disclosed this during a familiarization tour at NAF base Màkurdi, sued for synergy among security Services to enable them route out banditory and other forms of Criminalities in the Country.

“All the Security Services, have agreed that we are one, and will are working in synergy to tackle the Security challenges bedeviling the Country, so henceforth, NAF Officers should see other services as one Arm Force that is out to work as a team for the growth and development of the Country”

“So let us see ourselves as one Armed Force in Nigeria, and work in unity as One Security formation, this will make us more stronger and United to eliminate banditory and all forms of Criminalities bedeviling the Country, so that citizens can walk freely without fear of molestation or being attack”

“We want to ensure that our synergy will wax stronger so that all of us will teamed up in the fight against insecurity especially in the north East”

“In the last ten days we have been able to ensure that the bandits are routed out of their camps and we are still going after them so we are hope that soon, banditry and kidnapping will be a thing of the past”

“We are working round the clock to ensure we overcome all the Security challenges so that all Nigerians can travel from one part of the Country to the other without fear of being attack and as well sleep with their eyes closed”

While assuring Officers of improved welfare packages and Promotion as at when due, the Chief of Air Staff also urged NAF Officers to imbibed the Culture of self discipline starting with their physical appearance even as he warned that who ever engaged in any act inimical to the rules and regulations of the Service will face severe sanction regarding the gravity of the offence.

Recalled that recently the Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Amao recently flag off the training of high ranking Officers at the Nigerian Air Force War College (AFWC) Màkurdi on Air Rank Leadership to meet its constitutional role of ensuring the territorial integrity of Nigeria.