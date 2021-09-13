The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, has ordered for the conduct of special operations in the North-Central and North-West regions to address the deteriorating security infractions in the areas.

The COAS, who stated this while declaring open the COAS combined 2rd and 3rd quarter 2021 conference, said the Nigerian Army under his watch will remain resolute and continue to chart progressive paths towards tackling the security challenges confronting the country.

He also directed that serious attention be given to sustaining and improving the tempo in all ongoing Nigerian Army operations across the country.

General Yahaya charged commanders to glean from his command philosophy to ensure that operational and administrative proficiencies of Nigerian Army units and formations are sustained and improved upon.

He said, “Commanders must seize initiative and commanders must take initiative, they must take decisive actions to defeat the threats in their respective AORs.

“I will not again take or accept no excuses. Gentlemen, failure is failure irrespective of the circumstances!!”

He, however, said he was aware of logistics constraints affecting operations across the country, adding that, “I am glad to inform you that efforts are in progress to provide us with combat enablers that would enhance and boost our operations.”

He restated that concerted efforts were also being made to eliminate the threat of improvised explosive devices which has been a major impediment to troops’ operations in Operation HADIN KAI.

The COAS restated his commitment to rebuilding the fighting skills, capacity, confidence, and morale of troops across the various theatres of operations.

He said training must also be given due attention that it deserves, adding that priorities for the fourth quarter of the year would include training and more training.

“I will ensure that through functional training, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army are equipped with the right attitude, competences and skills to effectively undertake daring missions In addition to developing special operations forces,” he said.

The Army Chief said this would be closely followed by procurement that ensures appropriate kitting and provision of protective gear, weapons, equipment and platforms.

“Let me however remind you all that while no effort will be spared in achieving these goals, it is command responsibility to ensure the sustenance and maintenance of all equipment. We must therefore strive to improve our maintenance culture to prolong the life span of our platforms and equipment.”

He added that he is very committed to restoring, developing, and improving the confidence, skills and competences of individual soldier progressively in his career up to Senior Noncommissioned Officers and Warrant Officers levels.

“I hereby charge Training and Doctrine Command along with the Department of Army Training, Corps and NA Schools to develop additional Leadership Training Modules, Courses and Curriculum to enhance the career of individual soldier.”

He continued, “the aim is to develop the individual soldier’s competences to conduct his activities more effectively, assert his command and leadership role as Non-Commissioned Officer, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer and Warrant Officer.

“We need similar additional leadership development Modules and Courses for our young officers to enable them grow as competent, effective leaders and commanders. We can explore officers and soldiers’ leadership training modules from other countries even though we should be alert and to domesticate them to best suit our needs, and our environment.”

Gen Yahaya said sound administration of troops was essential to operational effectiveness and high morale, hence troops’ welfare and that of their families will also be given paramount attention.