BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna

As efforts towards addressing insecurity such as banditry, kidnapping, Arm robbery and other forms of smuggling gathers momentum, Comptroller Nigeria Customs Service in charge of the Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone ‘B’ with headquarters in Kaduna, Comptroller Al-Bashir Hamisu said, 180 pieces of assorted Jack knives have been recovered from Zamfara State.

The FOU Zone ‘B’ which is in charge of Kaduna, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Sokoto and Zamfara States also recovered 55 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol and 49 kegs of AGO also known as gasoline.

According to the Comptroller while briefing newsmen and showcasing the siezed items in their Kaduna office, the recovered Jack knives were intercepted in Tsafe, Zamfara State from a man carrying them on his motorcycle to an unknown location, but upon sighting his men threw the sacks containing the Jack knives away and ran away with the motorcycle.

He said, FOU is carrying out investigation and that his men are still on the trail of the suspect who is at large.

Comptroller Hamisu said that the recovered Jack knives, the petrol and gasoline are part of items aiding the activities of bandits and Kidnappers, assuring that the Customs will also contribute their quota alongside other sister agencies towards fighting insecurity in the country.

He also disclosed that a total of 51 siezures were made between 16th February – 1st March, 2021 which include 13 vehicles mainly golf cars and 1 Tricycle used in conveying smuggled items such as foreign rice, second hand clothings, vegetable oil, spaghetti among others.

” Siezed items within the period under review in addition to the ones mentioned include, 592 bags of 50kg foreign perboiled rice, 227 kegs of vegetable oil, 38 bales of second hand clothings, 67 sacks of second hand clothings and 94 cartons of Spaghetti” he said.

He informed that all the siezed items within the weeks under review amounts to N66,133,892.

Some of the smuggled bags of rice were concealed in bags if beans loadded in truck carrying crates of alcohol belonging to Nigeria Brewery (NB) Plc.

Towards this end, he called on vehicle owners to always caution their drivers against carrying prohibited items to avoid their vehicles being impounded.