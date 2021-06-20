Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, at the weekend, paid a confidence-building visit to communities affected by bandit attacks around the Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun local government area of the state.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said the governor, who was accompanied by the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, was at Sabon Gayan and Kakkau areas where he interacted with residents.

The governor was received at the Kaduna-Abuja Highway by the Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lt. Col. MH Abdullahi, who briefed the governor on the general security situation in the area, and specifically on the barricading of the road by protesters following the bandit attacks.

Aruwan said after ensuring accelerated flow of traffic, the governor held a meeting at Kakkau community which was attended by the village head, Mr. Iliya Garba Zarmai and members of the community.

The governor condoled communities across the state where citizens were killed within the last one week, and assured them of the state government’s commitment to security of lives and property.

He added that the government was aware of their plights, as conveyed in daily security reports from action agencies.

El-Rufai further assured the residents that the government was working resolutely, round the clock, with security agencies, in addressing the menace.

He, therefore, warned against blocking of roads, a practice he described as detrimental to the activities of innocent citizens whose movement is forced to a halt.

He stressed that such actions would offer no solution, but only create panic and further breakdown of law and order.

The statement said: “Furthermore, within the last one week, from Monday 14th to Friday 18th June 2021, security agencies reported to the Kaduna State Government several incidences of attacks by armed bandits which left some citizens dead in Kakkau, Damba-Kasaya, Kankomi, Kajuru town, Idasu, Karaukarau, and Sobawa villages in Chikun, Igabi, Giwa and Kajuru local government areas.

“Governor El-Rufai has sent condolences to their families and prayed for the repose of their souls.”