The inspector general of police (IGP), Alkali Baba Usman said his attention has now shifted to Kaduna State and Zaria in particular due to the increasing rate of banditry and kidnap activities.

The IGP stated this when he paid courtesy call on the emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli at his palace in Zaria as part of his nationwide tour to police formations in the country. He said efforts are being intensified to enhance security in the state.

Baba Usman who said he spent 14 years serving in Kaduna State assured the emir of his commitment to improve security situation in the state and the emirate in particular.

“This visit is part of my assessment tour to assess security situation with a view to adding value. I have been following what is happening in Kaduna, particularly Zaria with keen interest.

“We have shifted our attention to Kaduna and Zaria in particular and we are making efforts to ensure law and order by making people to go about their businesses,” he said.

The IGP called for the support and cooperation of traditional institutions to achieve the desired result.

“It is in this vein that I paid this courtesy visit on you and assure you that we will support whatever information, strategy and intelligence gathering, to rid the our society of crimes,” he added.

In his response, the emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli while applauding the performance of the police personnel in combating crimes in the emirate, urged the inspector general to deploy additional personnel to enhance capacity.

Ahmed Bamalli also called for the provision of armoured personnel carrier (APC) as the only one provided in the emirate was vandalised by the bandits.