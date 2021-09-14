In furtherance of its efforts to support the security services in the fight against banditry, Kebbi State government has fabricated armoured personnel carriers for the military.

This is contained in a statement by the special adviser media to Kebbi State governor, Yahaya Sarki, and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, yesterday. According to the statement this laudable effort by the state government is aimed at providing appropriate transport to security services for combat operations.

The vehicles painted in army colour, were produced locally by the deputy governor of the state, retired Colonel Samaila Yombe Dabai who is a retired military officer.

Colonel Yombe told newsmen recently, that the vehicles had been reinforced with hardened steel and suitable for battle with provisions for a driver, a gunner and space for extra troops.

He said the action was approved and supported by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to provide safe transportation for combatants in warfare to help secure the lives and property of the citizenry.