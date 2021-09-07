Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has banned all kinds of commercial phone charging points in 19 local government areas of the state.

Speaking while inaugurating security enforcement and monitoring committee on the state executive orders issued to check banditry and other related crimes and criminality, Masari said henceforth government would deal decisively with the hoodlums terrorising the state.

He said the government had resolved to take the measure on banning the commercial charging points, noticing that criminal elements were using them to acquire information, especially from the informants who were the enemies in the fight against the bandits.

Masari said, “The further measures we are taking is the closure of commercial charging points in the most affected local government areas. Commercial charging point is also another area of acquiring the means of communication.

“The LG affected are Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Sabuwa, Faskari, Dandume, Musawa, Mutazu, Dutsima, Kurfi, Danja, Kafur, Maiadu’a, Kaita, Bakori, Mallumfashi and Funtua.”

Addressing the committee, the governor charged them to go beyond the term of reference given to them in as much it helps in curbing banditry, adding that the state government is also coming out with additional measures like the banned of sale of fuel in the most affected LGAs, including the shutdown of mobile network.

In his acceptance speech, the chairman of the committee and commissioner of police, Sanusi Buba, thanked the governor for finding them worthy for the great task, assuring them to work together to ensure Katsina State residents go back to the normal businesses.