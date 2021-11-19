Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has described the boldness exhibited by the terrorists from state to state across the country as a clear indication that the nation is in grave danger and stands the risk of losing out its territorial integrity to terrorists whose sole agenda is to conquer Nigeria.

The governor in a condolence message to the Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the government and people of the state over the killing of 43 people in Goronyo and Illela local government areas on Sunday and Monday by bandits.

The governor recalled with pains how more than 40 people were gruesomely massacred at another market in Goronyo council by the same bandits last month.

He called on all patriotic Nigerians to join hands with the government and condemn these mindless acts against innocent Nigerians who are already weighed down by the harsh economic policies of the APC-led federal government.

The governor further appealed to security agencies not to be deterred by the challenges they face in fighting to protect the sovereignty of the nation but to go all out to uproot the terrorists from the shores of Nigeria.