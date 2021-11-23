Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has resolved to deploy more officers and men, especially members of the Agro Rangers Unit to Katsina State to curtail the activities of bandits in the state.

The commandant-general of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, announced this in Abuja yesterday when he received members of Katsina Elders Forum, who were on a courtesy visit to his office.

Audi said the Agro Rangers Unit of the corps had undergone specialised training to give adequate security and protection to farmers, farmlands and agro-allied investments in Nigeria.

He said the NSCDC would continue to contribute its quota to ensuring that the current insecurity in various parts of the country is brought to an end.

He, however, stressed the need for more intelligence and collaboration among the security agencies in the country to end the conflict, noting that the crisis is subsiding because of the strategies adopted by the security agencies.

Earlier, the leader and acting chairman of the forum, Senator Abba Ali, requested for the posting of more personnel of the Corps to the state to assist in curbing the activities of bandits in the state, especially in the frontline local governments.

Ali, specifically requested for the posting of additional members of the Agro Rangers Unit of the corps, to help the teeming farmers, who are threatened by the bandits.