Niger State Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has raised the alarm over activities of bandits who are preventing farmers from harvesting their crops, saying it would further worsen food insecurity, even as he called for a full war against bandits.

The governor’s concern came on the heels of the recent killing of 13 farmers at their farm in Nakudna and Wurukuchi communities during harvest.

Governor Bello who condemned the attacks in the state said the bandits were fleeing to the state from the ongoing onslaught by security agencies in the neighbouring states and were getting disparate to target innocent farmers.

He said: “We are worried by the nefarious activities of these terrorists, desperation has been noticed among them as a result of the onslaught of security agents which has made them to target unsuspecting rural inhabitants.

“It is now time that a full-fledged war be declared on these unscrupulous elements since they have been proscribed as terrorists. We cannot just allow these people to continue with this massacre.”

He called for a coordinated and simultaneous attack on the terrorists by security agents in the affected states, maintaining that it would go a long way in mitigating the situation.

Governor Bello said the act was barbaric and inhumane, and promised that efforts would be intensified by government and security agencies to ensure that desperate terrorists who are on the run are captured and brought to justice.

He commiserated with victims in the affected communities, promising that more decisive actions would be taken to guarantee the lives of inhabitants of the communities.

