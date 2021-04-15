BY NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

The President of the United Church of Christ in Nigeria (HEKAN), Rev. Amos G. Kiri, has disclosed that the issues of killer herdsmen and banditry were a serious threat to Nigeria’s unity.

Rev. Kiri made the disclosure while fielding questions from journalists during the HEKAN national convention/61st anniversary in Kaduna.

“The issue of Fulani herdsmen and banditry have been allowed to linger for too long, thereby threatening the very fabric that unites us as a country,” the cleric said.

He, therefore, called on government to protect lives and property of Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The security situation in our country is dangerously poised to say the least, the high rate of kidnapping and killing is unacceptable; there is no day that passes by without innocent

Nigerians being killed or kidnapped for ransom.

“The situation is so bad that we see the rise and ranting of ethnic and regional champions. The government of Nigeria must rise to its responsibility to protect the lives of innocent Nigerians irrespective of tribe and beliefs.

“Insecurity is a thing of great concern in our country, it is becoming worrisome this days in spite of promises that the government has madw.

“We are so divided. It is high time we address this situation, Nigeria was founded on unity, there was no issues of ethnicity, religion years back but in the 21st century, it is a different case,” he said.

He also called on President Muhammadu Buhari and all the service chiefs to intensify more efforts in curbing the menaces threatening the country, adding that insecurity will divide Nigeria the more and also take us backward as a country.

Rev. Kiri also appealed to the bandits and kidnapers to put down their arms and embrace peace, saying that kidnapping can only lead to slavery.

Also speaking, the chairman North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Major General Paul Tarfa, said that the government and security agencies were doing their best in order to end insecurity in the country.