By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

The Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial District, Uba Sani, has taken succour to the traumatized people of Kerawa and Birnin Yero communities in Igabi Local Government, Buruku in Chikun Local Government and Birnin Gwari to sympathize with them over their huge losses to banditry.

Uba Sani, while distributing ten Million Naira worth of foodstuff, clothing and other essentials noted that he was on a visit to commiserate and “lessen the pains caused by the murderous bandits and give them renewed hope”.

The Senator who is also the Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions expressed dismay that “despite strenuous efforts by the Kaduna State Government and security agencies, bandits were still holding sway, maiming and killing our people and destroying properties with reckless abandon”.

He however assured them that the El-Rufai administration would “never succumb to the blackmail and evil machinations of the bandits and their sponsors”, adding that “the government is determined to win the war against banditry and kidnapping”.

The Senator, who expressed delight over the warm reception accorded him by the leaders in all the areas he visited, also hailed the efforts of the Kaduna State Government for sustaining the tempo of its battle against banditry, kidnapping and allied crimes.

He also stated that it was heartwarming that the leaders of the area “committed themselves to more vigorous community vigilance to support the efforts of the government in curbing banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminal activities in their communities”.

The lawmaker however presented relief materials worth Ten Million Naira to the victims of the bandits’ attacks.

“The communities listed to benefit from Kerawa Ward include Sabon Golida, Unguwan Najaja, Rago, Unguwan Kite; Zariyawa, Unguwan Mai Turmi, Karo, Sharu, Gwada, Kamacha; Sabon Birnin Dosa and Bina. Communities slated to benefit from Buruku Ward, Chikun and Birnin Gwari respectively include Basa, Barinje, Kasaya; Rumana, Kudi, Badna, Masallaci; Zankoro, Rumanan Hausa and Rumanan Bagyi, Sarari and Badimi”, Uba Sani revealed.