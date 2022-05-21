Niger State has been the hotbed of banditry activities in the North-central zone of the country, making many farmers confined to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps amid incessant bandit and terrorist attacks in their communities.

A visit to Maitumbi, Gwada, and Zumba camps by LEADERSHIP recently showed that most of the displaced persons in the camp were children and women as the men against all odds, have returned to the communities for the new farming season.

It is a known fact that bandits have killed hundreds of persons while many others have been either kidnapped in schools or other places such as places of worship and homes in the state.

Why banditry is rising in Niger State

The Secretary to the State Government, Ahmad Matane, had earlier said, “Banditry has become an enterprise, making millions from the abduction of victims. They use a lot of the money to buy more weapons and that reinforces and strengthens their capability to continue what they are doing.”

Matane said banditry has become well structured with a high level of communication that enables them to call for reinforcement when under attack.

The SGF explained that the state government has also realised that the conventional security architecture cannot protect vulnerable communities from attacks by bandits.

“The community will tell you that we have sighted bandits in a particular location but it will take two to three hours before you can mobilise to respond, by which time the bandits would have finished their operation.

He stressed the need for a community policing system that should be the first to respond before any reinforcement from conventional security.

Situations at IDPs Camps

At Gwada camp, a woman Aisha Aliyu told LEADERSHIP Weekend that her husband decided to go back to their village for the farming season despite the incessant bandits’ attacks amid the need to sustain their livelihood.

Mrs Aliyu noted that most men in the camp have relocated back with the cover of local vigilantes.

She lamented that the efforts of the government alone can not sustain them, which according to her informed the need for them to return to their farms.

“Not easy but they have to return to farms. The new efforts seem to be working for now but we need support from the nation’s security architecture. For the men on the farms, it is like working in a burning fire but we must survive, what is provided for us here is not enough to sustain our daily needs,” Aliyu said.

Aliyu who is looking pale and devastated noted that the women in the camp “have jointly advised our men to relocate back to the IDPs camp if the bandits attack become overbearing and the fight gets intense.

Unlike Mrs Aliyu, another displaced woman in the camp Aisha Salisu (not real name) confirmed that some of the farmers were confident to go back because they had entered into an agreement with the bandits, through agents despite the government’s warning that communities should not negotiate with the bandits.

Another IDP, Maryam Audu noted that the effect of banditry had impacted negatively on income and livelihoods of the IDPs.

She said banditry is one of the major problems confronting the production and marketing of cattle and food production in the state.

“The activities of banditry over the years have paralysed economic activities since the majority of the populace derived their livelihood from farming.

“The menace posed by banditry has affected rural populace income livelihood thereby making them returning to farms amid insecurity challenge,” she said.

She prayed that God should guide the farmers and urged the security agencies and the State Government to continue to strategise and gear up efforts to stem the insecurity challenge in the state.

In all, the position of Mrs Salisu corroborated the fear of the state government that some communities may be intimidated by the bandits to pay them money.

A source told LEADERSHIP Weekend that even amid the willingness of the farmers to negotiate with the bandits, not all the bandits’ groups are willing to allow them to go back to the farm, which stresses the need for concerted efforts to dislodge the bandits.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that bandits have in recent weeks increased attacks in communities, rustling cattle and using the people in communities as shields, especially during airstrikes.

It was learnt that the bandits have adopted another method of attack instead of the usual long convoy, the bandits now split themselves into groups to evade massive airstrikes from security agencies.

Since the beginning of this month, the bandits have launched attacks in communities along Shiroro, Munya, and parts of Paikoro Local government areas.

Similarly in Lapai local government, the bandits target mostly market days to rustle cattle and abduct innocent citizens.

Efforts to stem banditry in Niger

The Joint Security Tactical Team in the state has renewed the fight against banditry and criminality in the state. The Niger State Police Command recently announced the rescue of more than 40 abducted villagers.

The police in the first week of May 2022 announced the rescue of 15 abducted villagers unhurt from Jellako village in Rafi local government area of the state.

It was also learnt that the Joint Security Tactical Team stationed at Kagara responded and repelled bandits’ attacks in the community.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Niger State Command Wasiu Abiodun said the police remain undeterred.

“In an ongoing clearance operation and as part of efforts to curb or eradicate banditry and other criminality in the state, on 09/05/2022 at about 20: 30hrs, based on a tip-off that suspected armed bandits were sighted around Jellako village, Rafi LGA, Joint security tactical teams with vigilante members were immediately mobilised to the area where the bandits were engaged in a gun battle.

“Consequently, as a result of the firing power of the tactical teams, the bandits fled the scene and some of them escaped into the forest with gunshot injuries,” he said.

Abiodun said while the bandits scampered for safety, they abandoned two motorcycles, and 15 victims were abducted at different locations in the state.

The PPRO said the victims were rescued unhurt by the team and taken to the hospital for medical attention. He said the two motorcycles were equally recovered.

Similarly, he said on 11 May, 2022, at about 1:00 pm, information was received that suspected armed bandits were sighted at Agigi/Kpashimi forest via Lapai LGA. He said the Police Tactical Team attached to Lapai Division alongside vigilante members were mobilised to the area where the bandits were engaged in a gun duel and overpowered. He said some of the hoodlums escaped into the forest with bullet injuries.

He further noted that three suspects among the bandits were arrested, and 15 abducted by the hoodlums were rescued from the forest.

“The suspects arrested are Aliyu Mohammed Dauda who is 19 years, Wada Usman Shehu 20 years, and Mohammed Shehu Abubakar aged 19 years,” he said.

The PPRO said burnt motorcycles were equally recovered from their camp, as efforts were on to apprehend other members of the gang terrorising the communities.

Similarly, on 12 May, 2022, at about 9 am, there was a failed attempt by the bandits to invade Maraban Dan-Daudu and Jiko villages via Gwada, Shiroro Local Government Area.

He said a joint security team deployed to the area, with vigilante members responded and engaged the bandits in a gun duel that lasted for hours.

The PPRO said as a result of this, the bandits were repelled as most of the hoodlums escaped into the forest with bullet injuries after they suffered casualties.

Also, on 15 May, 2022 at about 7:00 am he said information was received that suspected armed bandits were sighted at Zazagha and Injita villages of Munya local government area.

Abiodun said officers of the Joint Security Tactical Teams were immediately drafted to the area and discovered that the bandits had divided themselves into different groups, as some of the bandits had moved to Fuka and Daza villages of the same local government area.

“The tactical teams advanced to these areas where the hoodlums were fiercely engaged in a gun battle and repelled,” the PPRO said.

As a result of the intense fight against them, LEADERSHIP Weekend learnt that the bandits later extended their attacks to Gwalo village of Kafin koro in Paikoro, local government area.

It was learnt that they killed two villagers and abducted some of the villagers. but the PPRO said officers of the joint security team responded swiftly and recovered the cattle from the bandits. He said reinforcements were also sent to Mutun-Daya village, via Gwada, Shiroro LGA upon the receipt of information that another group of bandits were sighted in the area.

“The bandits were equally engaged in gun duels and some of them were killed, sources hinted that no fewer than 10 of them were killed while others escaped into the forest with gunshot injuries.

Amidst the incessant banditry attacks and intense fight against them by security operatives, LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that some of the farmers were still working in the blaze just to ensure that they have a means of survival even at the IDPs camps.