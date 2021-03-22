ADVERTISEMENT

BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

The proprietor of Pleasant College of Advance Studies in Katsina State, Dr Muttakha Rabe Darma has called on government to embrace online studies to prevent cases of kidnapping of school pupils.

He made the call yesterday while speaking with our correspondent in the state, saying online school is the best global practice and Nigeria can embrace it to stop the present attacks on school pupils.

He explained: “This is the kind of thing happening in the world now, we have started our virtual learning two years even before the bandits started to attack and no one is willing to embrace it. We are not asking them to give us money but to embrace it to reduce spate of

harassment, cultism and kidnapping.“

Explaining why bandits are now attacking schools, Darma said banditry has become the fastest way of getting money, adding that “It is the most lucrative industry as far as northern Nigeria is concern.”

He therefore called on the government to wake up and be serious in the fight against the bandits and other forms of societal illness for the betterment of the country.