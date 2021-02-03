By ABU NMODU |

The governor of Kaduna State Malam Nasir el-Rufai has stated that the immediate past service chiefs did well despite criticism positing that banditry will soon come to an end in a matter of months.

el-Rufai who was in Minna yesterday said the new service chiefs should build on the foundation of their predecessors in the war against bandits.

The governor who was on a private visit to Minna said, “The problem of banditry and insurgency has been around for a while. The governor of Niger State and I have more than two and half years ago presented what we felt were the solutions to banditry activities in our states.

My advice to the new service chiefs is to look at what has been recommended and what their predecessors have done. So what the new service chiefs need to do is to build on the foundation laid by their predecessors.”

He said that the new service chiefs came with renewed vigour in the war against insurgents and bandits, assuring that “things would even get better.”

el-Rufai said, “Although some people have criticised the outgone service chiefs but those of us that worked closely with them know that they performed very well.”

According to him the activities of some locals acting as informants for bandits was unfortunate adding that such informants would be treated as criminals if caught.