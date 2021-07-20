The Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Uba Sani, on Tuesday, said the efforts of Governor Nasir El-Rufai and security agencies in Kaduna State, will soon end the long sufferings of his constituents, who have been constantly attacked by bandits.

Uba Sani in an emotional message to his constituents to mark the Eid-el-Kabir festival, said bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements have laid siege to his senatorial zone.

The lawmaker, who is also the chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, urged his constituents to continue to cooperate with security agencies in order to ensure to security of all.

“Organize yourselves at the community level and put in place vigilance groups for intelligence gathering and early warning,” he said.

Sani, however, called on the constituents to continue to persevere and remain strong in the face of adversity.

The statement reads: “I dedicate this Sallah message to my long suffering people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone. Bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements have laid siege to our important and strategic zone.

“Insecurity has continued to erode the gains we have made in the economic and educational fronts. Our people fear for their future. There is palpable fear, anxiety and despondency. But it is not a hopeless situation.

“The authorities are frontally, but quietly addressing the insecurity situation. Governor Nasir El-Rufai and security agencies are working assiduously to bring the situation under control. I assure my dear constituents that the results of these efforts would soon manifest.

“We must be prayerful. If we hold on to Allah, He will make a way for us. The bad times will not last for long. Our people will smile again.”

The Senator added: “I salute the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and globally on the special and joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir. Popularly referred to as ‘The Festival of the Sacrifice’, this celebration honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son, Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah’s command. This singular act by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) made him to be richly rewarded by the Supreme One.

“This teaches us that true and genuine sacrifices never go unrewarded. While making sacrifices, we may be derided, humiliated and ridiculed. But if we remain unwavering, focused and courageous, our sacrifices will bear fruit and we shall be elevated to a higher pedestal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Allah will reward us richly. Our fellow men and women will see us in a new light. Our suffering will give place to joy. As it is with our relationship with Allah, so it is with the difficulties and challenges we face in our communities today due to insecurity.

“Despite huge personal and collective challenges, we still hold tenaciously to our belief and trust in Almighty Allah. Allah sees our hearts and will never abandon us. He will eventually touch the hearts of the wicked and cause a change in their ways. If they remain hard hearted, He will put them in their proper places. Our communities will experience peace again.”