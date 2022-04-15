Two emirs suspended by the Zamfara State government have been arraigned before a magistrate court in Gusau, the state capital for alleged conspiracy, aiding and abetting banditry.

The two emirs, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku of Zurmi Emirate and Alhaji Husaini Umar of Dansadau Emirate were suspended and kept in Government House, Gusau for several months without trial.

After mounting pressure from human rights activists, the state government yesterday arraigned them in court.

The counsel to the defendants, Bar Ahmad Kotorkoshi of PM Lasco Chambers, said, “the government was not able to arraign the two emirs for obvious security reasons.”

It was learnt that some human rights activists mounted pressure on the state government to end the prolonged detention of the monarchs by arraigning them before a court of competent jurisdiction over the allegations leveled against them.

There was a mild drama during their arraignment as the presiding judge was not in the court, a situation that led to an agreement between the counsel to the plaintiff and that of the defendants.