Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Thursday kidnapped about 18 passengers along Igboora-Eruwa Road in Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

Our correspondent gathered that the victims were traveling on an 18-passenger bus along the road when they were kidnapped.

It would be recalled that some students were abducted in the same area a couple of days ago.

According to the residents, the increasing rate of kidnapping in ibarapa in the last few weeks has become worrisome.

He said “Yesterday at 5.00pm, seven persons who were on their way to Eruwa had their vehicle stopped on the bridge and were whisked away into the kidnapper’s vehicle. This has taken a new dimension. I am greatly disturbed”.

While noting that the police operatives were back on the road, extorting money from drivers, the resident who spoke on condition of anonymity said with their presence nothing had changed.

“Should we say their presence has brought the resurgence of kidnappings in the region”, he fumed.

He explained that the police were busy extorting money which was very important to them, while kidnappers were free to do their nefarious act.

The source recalled that two weeks ago, two students were kidnapped and their parents paid N1.2 million before their release.

“Imagine kidnappers taking soldiers hostage and collecting N6 million before releasing each of the three soldiers”, he added.

Confirming the incident, the Convener of the Igangan Development Advocates, Oladiran Oladokun, told newsmen that the 18 -seater bus was coming from Abeokuta, Ogun State transporting passengers along Igboora-Eruwa road.