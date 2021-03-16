BY FEMI OYEWESO, Abeokuta

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted two female students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ayetoro Campus, Ayetoro in the Yewa North local government area of Ogun State.

The female students, identified as a 300-level student of Forestry and Wildlife Management, Adeyemo Oluwaseun Precious and Oyefule Oluwatosin Abisola (300 level, Agricultural Economics) were allegedly kidnapped around 9: 30p.m on Sunday night while returning to their house at Igbole Aibo Quarter of Ayetoro after an outing.

LEADERSHIP gathered the duo of Precious and Abisola only strayed into the waiting hands of their abductors, who had earlier missed their target of a particular lady, who deals in telephone bulk recharge vouchers in the area.

Source at the scene of the incident, who spoke with journalists yesterday on condition of anonymity explained that having failed to break through the security gate to the house of the recharge voucher dealer, the gunmen resorted to abducting the two female varsity students and started shooting sporadically into the air after capturing the duo of Precious and Abisola.

“Being unable to gain access, they started shooting sporadically to create fear, and it was at this point they were returning home, which is the same house the call card dealer lives near Igbole Aibo Community Primary School, Aibo Quarter, Ayetoro, Ogun state”.

The police’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Abimbola

Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said police are already aware of

the incident, adding that the command was on top of the situation.

He expressed the optimism that the two female students will soon be

rescued unhurt.