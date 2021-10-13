Suspected bandits on Monday night attacked Christ The King Major Seminary School, Fayit Fadan Kagoma, Kafanchan in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State and kidnapped three major seminarians to an unknown destination.

The seminary is domiciled within the St Albert Institute and houses mostly the formators and seminarians preparing for the Catholic priesthood. It is also where the seminarians receive academic formation.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishop of Kafanchan, Most Rev Julius Yakubu Kundi has told LEADERSHIP that the bandits were yet to demand ransom for the abductees.

But, a source who preferred anonymity said the bandits have made contact and demanded the sum of N15 million on each of the seminarians, making a total of N45 million as ransom for the three of them.

In a statement issued yesterday by Rev. Fr Emmanuel Uche Okolo, chancellor, Kafanchan Diocese, said, “From the narrative of the seminary security agents, the law enforcement personnel and the headcount conducted after Mass on 12th October, 2021, it was confirmed that three theology seminarians were abducted. These seminarians belong to the Apostles of Divine Charity and the Little Sons of the Eucharist Congregation”.

Okolo said the attack took place at about 7.26pm, in the Chapel of the Seminary in Fayit, Fadan Kagoma in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State.

“As at the time of the attack on formators including the rectors of the seminary and the institute, 132 seminarians, six non-seminarians, one female non-academic staff and one steward were on ground. Six seminarians sustained various degrees of injuries.

“A dispatch of soldiers of the ‘Operation Safe Haven (OPSH)’ was on ground to accompany some formators and the injured seminarians to Salem Hospital in Kafanchan. There, they were treated and discharged after being confirmed to be stable.

“We ask for your closeness to us in praying for the quick and safe release of our abducted brothers. The entire well-wishers of our institute and seminary are hereby encouraged to desist from taking the laws into their hands. We would use every legitimate means to ensure their prompt release.

“May Our Lady of the Holy Rosary and St Wilfred intercede for our abducted brothers and all other kidnapped persons with prayerful best wishes” he stated.

When contacted, the police public relations officer ASP Muhammed Jalige confirmed the attack and abduction of the seminarians.