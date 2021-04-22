BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped three construction workers rehabilitating Ikaram to Akunnu Akoko road in Akoko Northwest and North-East local government areas of the state.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the workers were allegedly abducted around 6 pm on Tuesday.

The incident was said to have caused serious tension and anxiety in the Ikaram and Akunnu axis of the Akoko area of the state.

It was also gathered that local hunters, vigilantes, and police are currently combing the forest around the axis.

The divisional police officer in charge of okeigbo, Ade Akinwande was not available as he was said to have led his men to comb the forest to get the hoodlums who usually threaten the community.

Meanwhile, the Acting Police Area commander for Ikare Akoko, Timibra Toikimo, a Chief Superintendent of Police has called on the people of Akoko to join hands with police through information sharing and intelligence tips that can lead to the arrest of the criminals.

The police boss commended the area Police Community Relations Committee for assistance at various levels for the success of policing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Alauga of Auga Akoko, Oba Samuel Agunloye, has appealed to the government to consider the location of the police and military base in the axis, adding that the area needs serious policing and military presence because it shares boundaries with Edo and Kogi States.