BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Suspected bandits have abducted three quarry workers in Ibadan, Oyo State.

It was gathered that the gunmen kidnapped the three workers at Megabolex Quarry site, Idi Ayunre area of Ibadan.

The site located along the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road is in Oluyole local government area of the state.

Our correspondent learnt that the workers were ambushed on Tuesday evening by the gunmen when they were coming out of the site.

One of the workers, Tope Solomon, who escaped from the kidnappers by the whiskers was said to have reported the incident at Idi Ayunre Police Station.

Solomon who identified the abducted workers as Ubong Jacob, Amisu Isaac and Wasiu noted that the abducted workers were taken to an unknown destination by their captors.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi , a Chief Superintendent of Police when contacted, confirmed the incident, adding that the police and hunters were already searching for the victims.

He added that efforts have been intensified to arrest the suspects.

“Yes, they were abducted on Tuesday. Despite our efforts, these criminals are still going behind to kidnap people.

“The police are collaborating with local hunters to ensure the release of the victims.

“Efforts are on to arrest the suspects. We have intensified efforts,” he said.