Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted three women in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Our correspondent gathered that the victims were kidnapped, at Onipe Community, via Idi Ayunre in Oluyole Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the gunmen emerged from the bush around Onipe Community, at about 8:20 a.m., and shot sporadically, before taking the victims away to an unknown destination.

The victims were identified as Mrs Okeowo, Mrs Abosede Adebayo and Mrs. Bola Ogunrinde.

Mrs Ogunrinde was said to have driven a Toyota RAV-4, with registration number AGL 66 FY.

After their abduction, two men were said to have lodged a report about the kidnap incident at Idi Ayunre Division at about 10a.m.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the report spurred the Idi Ayunre Divisional Police Officer into action.

He was said to have been joined by the Officer-in-Charge of Anti-Kidnapping Unit and his team, operatives of Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), local hunters and vigilante group members.

The abductors had turned the road linking Oyo and Ogun States for kidnapping, and carried out at least two operations.

It would be recalled that On Tuesday, April 6, three quarry site workers and a female commuter were kidnapped on the road.

The state’s command Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, a Deputy Superintendent of Police who confirmed the incident when contacted said the combined teams of AKS, Idi Ayunre Division, other tactical teams, as well as local hunters and vigilante groups, had been actively on the trail of the gunmen.