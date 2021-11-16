Bandits have struck again in Tegina, Niger State abducting four businessmen. The yesterday evening attack came barely four months after the Tegina Islamiyya School pupils abducted by bandits were released.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the head teacher of the Islamiyya School, Alhassan Garba, barely escaped abduction as the bandits struck about 15 minutes after he left the scene of the attack back to his house.

It was learnt that the bandits numbering 20 came on motorcycles and started shooting randomly into the air to scare away the people before picking the four businessmen.

Family sources hinted that the bandits were yet to make any contact for ransom thereby raising fears on the intentions of the bandits who had not attacked Tegina since the release of the abducted pupils.

The attack came on the heels of the position of the Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, that the security situation in the state was irregular and not permanent.

The governor noted that Shiroro, Munya and Rafi still had security issues due to the presence of Boko Haram elements which he disclosed some months ago.

He, however, assured the people that his administration would continue to engage the security agencies to come up with better strategies to address insecurity, adding that the state was working closely with federal authorities to get all the necessary support.

The governor announced that the rate of cattle rustling in the state had reduced owing to the ability of the security agencies, in collaboration with the state government, to block some of the access routes but that a lot still needs to be done.