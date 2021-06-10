Four yet to be identified persons have been reportedly kidnapped in Ayetoro-Ekiti, Ido- Osi local government area of Ekiti State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that they were abducted when some bandits stormed a popular Hotel in the community around 9:30pm on Tuesday.

A resident of the town who spoke via telephone told the journalists in Ado Ekiti that the bandits came through the route where the Elewu of Ewu Ekiti was waylaid and shot by bandits in April.

The resident said the gunmen numbering about thirty, shot sporadically into the air and in the process, a staff of the Hotel, identified as Idowu was hit by a bullet in the shoulder and whisked away alongside three others by the kidnappers.

He said his brother, Sunday, who works as a guard in the Hotel had machete cuts on his head and is now in critical condition at a hospital receiving treatment.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Office, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident, promising to get back after getting information from the area divisional headquarters.

But the Commander Amotekun Security Corps, in Ekiti State, Brig. Joe Komolafe (rtd) who could not ascertain who the perpetrators were, said he suspected a case of hoodlums attack.

He explained that a distress call came to him Tuesday night and he immediately deployed his men to the place around 10:30 pm but the bandits had left the scene before his men could arrive the scene.

Komolafe further explained that the security guard at the Hotel received a cutlass wound, while a lady was raped but could not confirm if anyone was kidnapped.