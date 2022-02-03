Bandits have abducted five family members of the chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State, Malam Abdurrahman Adamu.

The bandits allegedly stormed the lecturer’s residence at Damba Quarters and kidnapped a staff of the Bursary Department of the university along with Adamu’s family members.

A source said that the ASUU chairman escaped through one of the exits of his residence after he noticed the invasion of the premises by the bandits.

“The bandits were on a mission to abduct the ASUU chairman but he managed to escape and they abducted five of his family members”, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted, the information officer of the university, Mallam Umar Usman, confirmed the incident, adding that five members of the chairman’s family and a staff of the Bursary Department were kidnapped.

ADVERTISEMENT