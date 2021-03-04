BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

Yet to be apprehended bandits yesterday abducted the sister in-law and brother of Sokoto state commissioner for youths and sports development, Bashir Gorau.

The bandits according to locals in the village opened fire on arrival to scare away people before whisking away the two persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though they confirmed nobody was hurt as at press time, it was however gathered that the villagers were now living in fear over who could possibly be the next target of the bandits.

Gorou, who was saddened about the development, wrote on his official

facebook wall that, “at about 12:45am, bandits attacked our house in Gorau Town, Goronyo local government area and abducted the wife of our elder brother Alhaji Lawali Gorau and one of our brothers, Hassan Manya.

According to Gorou, the bandits took away his sister in-law and the brother and are yet to establish any contact with them.

Recall that few days ago, Police confirmed bandits attack in two

villages of Illelar Amarawa in Illela local government and Gatawa in

Sabon Birni local government killing no fewer than 15 persons before

rustling hundreds of livestock.