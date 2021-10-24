There is panic among corps members in Zamfara State following the abduction of some of their colleagues on their way to their orientation camp in Tsafe local government area of the state.

Police confirmed the abduction of two of them along the Sheme-Tsafe highway in the state, but witnesses said about six others were missing since Tuesday.

There is an NYSC orientation camp in Tsafe.

The police said a joint search and rescue operation was in progress to rescue them.

Police spokesman, Muhammad Shehu, said the police commissioner, Ayuba Elkana, had visited the camp and assured of the safety of corps members.

Police said on October 19, 2021, at about 2230 hours, a vehicle with registration number GBK 339 ZY was blocked by armed bandits while travelling from Benue to Sokoto State near Wanzamai village in Tsafe LGA. As a result, passengers whose identities were unknown, were abducted.