By Abu Nmodu, Minna

Suspected bandits have abducted a a cleric, Pastor Yohana Bitrus, of Anguwar Saye Community, near Yakila, in Rafi local government area of Niger State,

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the gunmen abducted the pastor from his house located at the centre of the community yesterday evening.

An eye witness of the incident said the bandits parked their motorcycles from a distance and trekked to the victim’s house shooting at random to scare away the people.

The bandits took the pastor away to an unknown destination and immediately told the family that they would only release him if N60 million ransom was paid

The pastor who is about 60 years old may not be able to stand the rigours of trekking the long distance as the bandits usually subject their victims, hence the family and church members are agitated about his condition, an eyewitness said.

He said: “Since the abduction of the pastor, community members of Anguwar Saye and his followers are disturbed over the incident.”

it was learnt that some members of his church had started making frantic efforts for his release before the bandits take him far.

There was no official response from the police public relations officer of the Niger State Command Wasiu Abiodun as at the time of filing this report but a family source confirmed the incident.