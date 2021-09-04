The Chief Imam, Sambo Dan-Ashafa Jumu’at Mosque, Gusau, Sheik Abdullahi Dalla-Dalla, yesterday warned bandits in the state to retract or face the wrath of God.

In his Jumu’at service sermon, he said the killing of innocent persons and violation of human rights in the state would lead to God’s anger, if perpetrators failed to turn over a new leaf.

“My call to the bandits is that they should repent; stop the killing of innocent souls and surrender their arms before God’s anger meets them.

“These are very serious issues of concern for all stakeholders. As Muslims, we should pray ceaselessly.

“We should pray to God and seek for His intervention to address the worsening security situation in the state,’’ Dalla-Dalla said. (NAN)