BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Unspecified numbers of bandits, Tuesday evening opened fire on the vehicle of the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Alhaji Zubairu Jibril Mai Gwari II.

The Emir’s vehicle was on its way to Kaduna when the bandits attempted to block the road and subsequently opened fire on the vehicle shattering the windscreen.

This is coming barely 48 hours after 3 teachers were abducted following the attack by bandits on Monday at Rema Primary School, Magajin Gari Ward 2, of Birnin Gwari local government area of the state.

In the same vein, bandits have killed two persons in Kauru, Igabi local government areas of the state, while troops rescued two persons from mob in Kauru local government area and neutralized two bandits in Chikun local government area, just as gunrunners were arrested in Lere local government area.

Confirming the incidences, Kaduna State commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the incidences were reported in the security reports made available to the government.

According to him in the reports, “on Monday 15th March 2021, at about 4:30PM, the official vehicle of the Emir of Birnin Gwari was shot at by bandits around the Zonkoro axis of the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, within Chikun local government area.