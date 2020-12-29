By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

The armed attack on three villages of Taspma, Tungan Mongoro and Nautiko villages at the outskirt of Minna has been described as worrisome, barbaric and saddening.

The newly elected chairman of the Senior Special Assistants Forum of Niger state, Ahmed Katuka stated this during the visit of the executive and members of the forum to Maitumbi Primary School which houses the internally displaced persons from the villages.

Ahmed Katuka observed that the trend of banditry attacks which is heard from afar is gradually coming closer to the state capital, a situation he said is worrisome and urged the security agencies to curb the menace through preventive measures before they occur.

He added that securing the state and the country requires the involvement of every Nigerian through constantly monitoring suspicious persons, movements, cooperation with security agencies and prayers while assuring that the administration of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello will leave no stone unturned through collaborating with stakeholders to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of such dastardly acts.

The SSA Forum then urged the IDP’s to consider the attack as the will of God and prayed that it doesn’t reoccur. They also donated relief items such as mats, clothing, cooked food, facemasks, sanitisers and cash among others. The forum also visited the injured victims of the attack at IBB Specialist Hospital.