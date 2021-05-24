Bandits have killed two policemen in Magami Town, Gusau local government area, Zamfara State and took away their two AK 47 rifles.

An indigene of the area, Malam Almu Usman, said the policemen were on duty at the Magami police station around 8 o’clock in the night on Saturday when the bandits sneaked into the station and began to shoot.

Usman said, “Two policemen were shot dead during the attack, while other policemen escaped with various degrees of injuries”.

According to him, the bandits who were in large number, did not attack anybody in the town, explaining that, “Immediately they arrived the town, they went straight to the police station and started shooting sporadically”.

Speaking to journalist’s, the spokesperson of the command, SP Mohammed Shehu, said “The policemen lost their lives in operation while repelling attack on Magami Community by suspected armed bandits who came in their large number to attack the innocent people of the area”.

Shehu added that “The commissioner of police has deployed the tactical unit of the force to the area to complement the operational capacity of the police in the area who are combing the bush in search of the perpetrators. He stressed that, normalcy has been restored to the area.