Bandits’ attack on fuel tanker owned by Maslaha Oil on Gusau-Dansadau Road has grounded economic activities in Dansadau community of Zamfara State.

The bandits set the tank ablaze after collecting three 50 litres of jerry cans of the fuel from the operators.

The manager of the station, Alhaji Ya’u Mohammed, told journalists in Gusau, the state capital, that fuel tanker was heading to Dansadau filling station with security escorts when the bandits struck.

According to him, the bandits forced the driver to fill their jerry cans after that, they torched the vehicle and kidnapped the driver.

“The tanker was in a convoy of about 17 vehicles with police APC bullet-proof vehicle in the front but the bandits opened fire on the fuel tanker and other vehicles behind it,” he added.

He said the bandits attack on the tanker and non-availability of the petroleum product had been causing a serious hardship in the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

He appealed to the federal and state to look at the flight of the people in the community and address the security challenge in the area.

He lamented that non-supply of fuel to the area could lead to serious economic hardship for the people in the area.