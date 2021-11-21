The Niger State government has banned the sale of motorcycles in the state as bandits have demanded no fewer than 30 as ransom from villagers in recent weeks.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the bandits who abducted four businessmen at Tegina and those who abducted 63 people at Zagzzaga in Munya local government area were all demanding for motorcycles as ransom before releasing the abductees.

“They called us asking for money and 10 motorcycles before they can release our women they picked, they are now exchanging our people for motorcycles, they specifically asked for Bajaj motorcycles,” a source in Zagzzaga said.

In view of the development, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has directed the immediate ban on the sale of motorcycles in the state.

The secretary to the state government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, while conveying the directive of the governor yesterday in Minna, said the category of motorcycles affected by the ban include Bajaj, Boxer, Qiujeng, Honda ACE, Jingchen, etc with engine capacity of 185 cubic centimetres and above.

He said the state government rolled out this additional measure which aimed at eradicating the activities of criminals in the state.

He stated that government condemned in strong terms the degree of carnage and pandemonium bandits and kidnappers are causing in some parts of the state and reiterated its continued determination to rid the state of insecurity.

“Government is aware of the inconveniences the measure would cause the people, but the decision was taken in the overall interest of the state and it appeals to dealers of motorcycles across the state to cooperate with the directive,” he said.

Ahmed Matane appealed to the people of the state to cooperate with security agencies on the security measures being put in place to put an end to the activities of some criminal elements, as it is for the benefit of all.

He reaffirmed that the activities of commercial motorcycle riders popularly known as okada or Kabu-kabu and operation of illegal garages remained banned in Minna metropolis and environs.