Bandits have released the wife and two daughters of a lecturer at the Federal College of Education Technical, Gusau in Zamfara State, Dr. Abdurrazak, after collecting a N10 million ransom.

A family member, Mohammed Bello, said the victims were released in the early hours of yesterday when the bandits who earlier demanded the sum N50 million reduced it to N10 million.

The victims, Binta Umar Jabaka (wife) and her two daughters, Maryam and Hafsat were kidnapped in their house in Mareri village on the outskirts of Gusau town, the state capital.

A staff member of the institution, Mohammad Lawal, said the gunmen entered into the house of the Abdurrazaks in an attempt to abduct him but could not see him as he hid himself when he heard their movements.

Lawal said, “The gunmen jumped over the wall and entered into Dr Abdurrazak’s residence in order to kidnap him but he escaped. They searched the house for over an hour before they abducted his wife, Binta and his two daughters, Maryam and Hafsat.”

