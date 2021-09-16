Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, has said bandits did not honour pacts entered with them and the state government won’t negotiate with them again.

Recall that the governor had been a strong advocate of negotiating with bandits to end the insecurity in the North-West part of the country.

The governor, who spoke to State House correspondents on Thursday, said the military action against the bandits was yielding results.

He said, “as you know, we are there fighting and we have taken a lot of measures to curtail this problem of insurgency and we thank God it’s yielding a lot of results. We’ve recorded a lot of successes from what we have done.

“As you are aware, we have a lot of security personnel that were deployed to Zamfara State and they are working seriously.

“The situation is calm and people are going on with their day-to-day activities, just that we have cut a lot of things, particularly moving of foodstuff, animals, and selling of petroleum products.

“We have imposed a lot of measures and the people are happy with the measures because the people had suffered a lot; people were being killed and kidnapped every day before, but today we have succeeded, we don’t have much of such issues in Zamfara State.”

On the possibility of negotiating with bandits, he said: “No, because they have deceived us. Some of them did not follow what we agreed with them. We thought it was something we could continue with them, but we later realised that they had deceived us. So, we had to back out of it and decide to fight them to a logical conclusion.”