Abductors of Niger State permanent secretary in the Ministry of Transport, Dr Ibrahim Musa Garba, have demanded N30million as ransom before they release him and his son.

Garba was kidnapped last Friday with his son after returning from the wedding of a relation in his hometown of Zungeru in Wushishi local government area of the state

A government source told LEADERSHIP yesterday in Minna, the state capital that “initially when they (bandits) called on Sunday night they asked for N60 million but this morning they reduced it to N30 million.”

According to him, the bandits threatened that they will not go below the amount “if we want the permanent secretary and his son released alive.”

A family source said the state government had remained adamant on its stand against the payment of ransom even as another source claimed that some state officials were trying “to support one of their own if the bandits agree to collect N10 million.”

Meanwhile, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army and the Olupako of Share, Oba Haruna Olawale Suleiman and the family of Brig-Gen. Clement Dayo Apere, the commander of “Operation Whirl Stroke” over his death.

The governor described the death of Gen. Apere last Saturday from an undisclosed ailment as a setback for Nigeria’s war against terrorism.

He said, “The death of Gen. Apere is a big blow to the Army, Nigeria, particularly Benue State which has been contending with militiamen, bandits and kidnappers.”

Ortom recalled the contributions of Operation Whirl Stroke under Apere in Benue and other neighbouring states, adding that his operations were instrumental to the relative peace the state is enjoying now.